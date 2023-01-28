Chatham Glenwood slides past Champaign Central in fretful clash 51-47

Chatham Glenwood walked the high-wire before edging Champaign Central 51-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Chatham Glenwood and Champaign Central settling for an 18-18 first-quarter knot.
A half tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Chatham Glenwood took control in the third quarter with a 42-41 advantage over Champaign Central.
The Titans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 9-6 points differential.
