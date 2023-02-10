Playing with a winning hand, Chatham Glenwood trumped Springfield 63-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.

Chatham Glenwood drew first blood by forging a 21-13 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Senators showed some mettle by fighting back to a 23-17 halftime margin.

Chatham Glenwood moved to a 40-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-22 stretch over the fourth quarter.

