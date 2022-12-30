Chatham Glenwood overcomes Chicago Payton in seat-squirming affair 40-37

Chatham Glenwood could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago Payton in a 40-37 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 30.
In recent action on December 16, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Jones and Chatham Glenwood took on Highland on December 17 at Highland High School. Click here for a recap
