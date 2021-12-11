 Skip to main content
Chatham Glenwood nips Highland in scare 48-39

With little to no wiggle room, Chatham Glenwood nosed past Highland 48-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on November 30 , Chatham Glenwood squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Titans 34-32.

There was no room for doubt as Chatham Glenwood added to its advantage with a 16-5 margin in the closing period.

