Chatham Glenwood mows down Jacksonville 64-25

Chatham Glenwood dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 64-25 victory over Jacksonville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

The Titans darted in front of the Crimsons 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans' shooting jumped to a 26-12 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.

The Titans' might showed as they carried a 53-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

