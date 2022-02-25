Chatham Glenwood mows down Jacksonville 64-25

Chatham Glenwood dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 64-25 victory over Jacksonville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
In recent action on February 14, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Jacksonville took on Jerseyville Jersey on February 15 at Jerseyville Jersey High School. For more, click here.
The Titans darted in front of the Crimsons 10-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Titans' shooting jumped to a 26-12 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.
The Titans' might showed as they carried a 53-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
