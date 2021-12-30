Chatham Glenwood finds small margin for win in tilt with Champaign Central 61-52

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chatham Glenwood didn't mind, dispatching Champaign Central 61-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Titans made the first move by forging a 22-13 margin over the Maroons after the first quarter.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 61-52 tie.

