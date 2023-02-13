It would have taken a herculean effort for Bartonville Limestone to claim this one, and Chatham Glenwood wouldn't allow that in a 59-39 decision on February 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Bartonville Limestone and Chatham Glenwood squared off with February 14, 2022 at Bartonville Limestone High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur Eisenhower . For a full recap, click here. Bartonville Limestone took on Morton on February 1 at Morton High School. Click here for a recap.

