Chatham Glenwood edges Decatur MacArthur in tough test 43-42

Chatham Glenwood poked just enough holes in Decatur MacArthur's defense to garner a taut 43-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.
Decatur MacArthur started on steady ground by forging a 24-9 lead over Chatham Glenwood at the end of the first quarter.
The Generals came from behind to grab the advantage 28-14 at half over the Titans.
Decatur MacArthur enjoyed a 34-25 lead over Chatham Glenwood to start the fourth quarter.
The Titans' kept the advantage through the final quarter with an 18-8 scoring edge over the Generals.
In recent action on January 4, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur took on Bloomington on January 8 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
