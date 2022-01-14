Chatham Glenwood edges Decatur MacArthur in tough test 43-42

Chatham Glenwood poked just enough holes in Decatur MacArthur's defense to garner a taut 43-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.

Decatur MacArthur started on steady ground by forging a 24-9 lead over Chatham Glenwood at the end of the first quarter.

The Generals came from behind to grab the advantage 28-14 at half over the Titans.

Decatur MacArthur enjoyed a 34-25 lead over Chatham Glenwood to start the fourth quarter.

The Titans' kept the advantage through the final quarter with an 18-8 scoring edge over the Generals.

