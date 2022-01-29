Chatham Glenwood denies Champaign Central's challenge 45-35

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chatham Glenwood put just enough pressure on Champaign Central to earn a 45-35 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Titans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-25 lead over the Maroons.
Chatham Glenwood avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-10 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on January 22, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Central took on Effingham on January 22 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.
