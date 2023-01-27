Chatham Glenwood collects victory over Jacksonville 55-42

Chatham Glenwood pushed past Jacksonville for a 55-42 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.

Chatham Glenwood jumped in front of Jacksonville 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans fought to a 24-17 intermission margin at the Crimsons' expense.

Chatham Glenwood moved to a 44-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

