PLEASANT PLAINS — Chase Fisher remained calm and cool as everything around him was pretty much going crazy Friday night.

The Central Catholic High School senior guard went to the free throw with the Saints trailing rival University High by a point with 25 seconds left in a highly-charged Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional championship game.

"I practice a lot of free throws and was ready for it," said Fisher. "I kept my composure and was just ready to knock them down. You have to have confidence when you shoot those types of shots in those situations."

Fisher made both free throws to give the Saints the lead. Cole Certa sank another pair with 13 seconds left and Central Catholic got a final defensive stop to knock off the No. 3-ranked Pioneers, 72-69, and win their second straight sectional title.

The Saints, who fought back from a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter, improved to 24-11 while advancing to Monday's 6 p.m. Springfield Super-Sectional against another familiar foe.

Central Catholic meets Illini Prairie Conference rival and No. 8 Pontiac (27-6) at Bank of Springfield Center for a spot in the state semifinals Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

"They kept chipping away and believing and didn't quit," said Saints' head coach Jason Welch. "That's why we play a very difficult schedule. I started looking at the Sweet Sixteen, and we had played games against eight of those teams. That's going to prepare you. At the end of the day we didn't have many go our way, but tonight we had one go our way."

Certa, the Saints' standout junior guard, rebounded from a seven-point effort in a low-scoring semifinal win against Pleasant Plains two nights earlier to led the way with 27 points along with grabbing eight rebounds.

Yet Certa was realized he received plenty of help.

"We knew it was going to come down to the final minute and we had to do it as a team and get some stops and make winning plays," he said.

Sophomore Trey Eller added 14 points while junior Colin Hayes contributed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Rye Pirtz sank a couple 3-pointers in the third quarter that cut the deficit and also finished with 10 points.

"You never know who's going to make the big play, and the reality is we had a bunch of guys make plays tonight," said Welch.

Fisher, whose 3-pointer capped a 14-2 run to give the Saints a 48-46 lead midway through the third quarter, chipped in nine points.

Welch picked up a technical foul in the second quarter. Certa also got a technical for taunting after his 3-pointer put the Saints ahead, 60-55, with 5:20 left.

"We were fighting for our team. We got those technicals, and that just fires us up," said Fisher. "We were ready to play and wanted to get those points back."

U High (25-10), which had beaten the Saints in two of the three previous meetings this season, received 19 points from Mason Funk and 16 from Christian McKee. Oliver Cade added 11 points and Ty Blake had 10.

The difference might have come down to free throws. The Saints converted 19 of 25 attempts while U High went 8 of 16.

"Sectional championship, U High and Central, there's going to be intensity no matter where you're playing the game," said U High head coach Andrew McDowell. "Your rival follows you on (Interstate) 55 down here. It was a great high school basketball game. We definitely wanted be on top at the end, though."

U High led most of the first half. Funk sank two free throws after Welch's technical to put the Pioneers ahead, 33-24. Eller's 3-pointer drew the Saints within 39-34 at halftime before Funk scored on a drive and McKee nailed a 3-pointer to start the third quarter and give U High a 44-34 lead.

After the Saints went ahead on Fisher's 3-pointer, the lead went back and forth to the final minute.

Central Catholic opened a 63-56 lead with 4:45 left before U High rallied. When Cade scored on a drive with 36 seconds left, the Pioneers took their first lead of the fourth quarter at 69-68.

However, that was U High's last basket of the season as the Pioneers' dream of a state title with an all-senior starting lineup came up short.

"We felt we were a contender not to go, but be there at the end," said McDowell. "Coach (Cal) Hubbard said it's hard to win championships. It just wasn't our night. They had some guys make some shots and we missed some shots that are high percentage for us in key moments."

Central Catholic will be looking to avenge last year's super-sectional loss to another Illini Prairie school, Monticello, on the same court. Pontiac beat the Saints, 73-65, on Jan. 5 in Bloomington.

"From last year we knew we wanted to go back here and get even farther," said Fisher. "That's what we're going to do this year. When stuff happens we like to stick as a team. We huddle up and talk to each other. That's what we did. We stuck together as a team."

At Herscher

Pontiac outlasted Livingston County rival Prairie Central, 53-48, before a sold out crowd in the championship game of the Herscher Sectional. It was Pontiac's first sectional title since 1962.

The No. 8-ranked Indians improved to 27-6 with their first win over the Hawks in three games this season.

The Indians were led by the 14 points of Riley Weber. Michael Kuska added 13, Kerr Bauman 10 and Henry Brummel eight.

No. 1 Prairie Central finished at 31-3 and received 15 points from Drew Haberkorn, 12 from Drew Fehr and eight from Tyler Curl

