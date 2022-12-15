Charleston takes a toll on Effingham 73-58

Charleston collected a solid win over Effingham in a 73-58 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 15.
Last season, Charleston and Effingham squared off with February 8, 2022 at Charleston High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 10, Charleston faced off against Sullivan and Effingham took on Taylorville on December 1 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here.
