Charleston survives taut tilt with Sullivan 49-44

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Charleston passed in a 49-44 victory at Sullivan's expense in Illinois boys basketball on December 10.
In recent action on December 3, Charleston faced off against Taylorville and Sullivan took on Effingham St Anthony on December 2 at Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap
