Charleston soars over Taylorville 67-36

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Charleston did exactly that with a 67-36 win against Taylorville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
The last time Charleston and Taylorville played in a 61-58 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Taylorville faced off against Greenville and Charleston took on Rantoul on January 21 at Charleston High School. For results, click here.
