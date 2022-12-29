Charleston pockets narrow victory over Dixon 60-55

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Charleston did just enough to beat Dixon 60-55 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 20, Dixon faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Charleston took on Newton on December 20 at Charleston High School. For a full recap, click here.
