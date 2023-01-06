Charleston passes stress test against Mattoon 56-40

Mattoon was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Charleston prevailed 56-40 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.
The last time Charleston and Mattoon played in a 59-44 game on February 18, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Charleston faced off against Mattoon and Charleston took on Mattoon on December 30 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.