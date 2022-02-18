Charleston knocks out victory on Mattoon 59-44

Charleston tipped and eventually toppled Mattoon 59-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 11, Charleston faced off against Marshall and Mattoon took on Mt Zion on February 11 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.