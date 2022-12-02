Champaign St. Thomas More survives close clash with Decatur St. Teresa 54-47

Yes, Champaign St. Thomas More looked relaxed while edging Decatur St. Teresa, but no autographs please after its 54-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Champaign St. Thomas More a 15-13 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Sabers registered a 28-19 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Champaign St. Thomas More struck to a 43-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 20-11 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.