Champaign St. Thomas More survives close clash with Decatur St. Teresa 54-47

Yes, Champaign St. Thomas More looked relaxed while edging Decatur St. Teresa, but no autographs please after its 54-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Champaign St. Thomas More a 15-13 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.
The Sabers registered a 28-19 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.
Champaign St. Thomas More struck to a 43-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 20-11 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Champaign St. Thomas More squared off with December 3, 2021 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
