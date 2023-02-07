Champaign St. Thomas More edged Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46-41 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Champaign St. Thomas More and Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared off with February 8, 2022 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Grant Park . For a full recap, click here. Champaign St. Thomas More took on Heyworth on February 1 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.