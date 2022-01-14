Champaign St. Thomas More severs Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's hopes 53-43

Riding a wave of production, Champaign St. Thomas More dunked Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 53-43 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Monticello and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Pleasant Plains on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.