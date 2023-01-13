Champaign St. Thomas More rides the rough off Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 54-43

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Champaign St. Thomas More prevailed over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 54-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
The last time Champaign St. Thomas More and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 53-43 game on January 14, 2022.
In recent action on January 7, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Pleasant Plains and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Farmington on January 7 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.
