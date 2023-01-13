 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Champaign St. Thomas More rides the rough off Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 54-43

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Champaign St. Thomas More prevailed over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 54-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

The last time Champaign St. Thomas More and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 53-43 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Pleasant Plains and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Farmington on January 7 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

