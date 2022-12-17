Champaign St. Thomas More posts win at Yorkville Christian's expense 59-46

Champaign St. Thomas More put together a victorious gameplan to stop Yorkville Christian 59-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Yorkville Christian faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Chrisman on December 10 at Chrisman High School. For a full recap, click here.
