Champaign St. Thomas More pockets narrow victory over Heyworth 55-46

Champaign St. Thomas More didn't flinch, finally repelling Heyworth 55-46 at Heyworth High on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 27, Heyworth faced off against Fisher . For results, click here. Champaign St. Thomas More took on LeRoy on January 28 at LeRoy High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.