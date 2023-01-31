Champaign St. Thomas More outlasts Clifton Central 63-46

Saddled up and ready to go, Champaign St. Thomas More spurred past Clifton Central 63-46 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 31.

Recently on January 24, Champaign St. Thomas More squared off with St Joseph-Ogden in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.