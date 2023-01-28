Champaign St. Thomas More outduels LeRoy in competitive clash 57-45

Saddled up and ready to go, Champaign St. Thomas More spurred past LeRoy 57-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 16, LeRoy faced off against Lexington and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Normal Calvary on January 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For results, click here.
