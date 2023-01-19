Champaign St. Thomas More gallops past Normal Calvary Christian 59-48

Champaign St. Thomas More pushed past Normal Calvary Christian for a 59-48 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 19.
In recent action on January 13, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Normal Calvary Christian took on Schaumburg Christian on January 14 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. For more, click here.
