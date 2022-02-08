Champaign St. Thomas More edges Paxton-Buckley-Loda in tough test 60-54

Champaign St. Thomas More edged Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a close 60-54 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on February 8.
Recently on February 1 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Bloomington Central Catholic in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.