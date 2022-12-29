Champaign Central's convoy passes Chicago Dyett 47-37

Champaign Central knocked off Chicago Dyett 47-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 20, Champaign Central faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Chicago Dyett took on Chicago Agricultural Science on December 15 at Chicago Dyett High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.