Champaign Central survives for narrow win over Chatham Glenwood 50-49

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Champaign Central did just enough to beat Chatham Glenwood 50-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.
The last time Chatham Glenwood and Champaign Central played in a 45-35 game on January 29, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Champaign Central faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Chatham Glenwood took on Highland on December 17 at Highland High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.