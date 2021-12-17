Champaign Central pounds out steady beat in win over Bloomington 63-58

Champaign Central poked just enough holes in Bloomington's defense to garner a taut 63-58 victory at Champaign Central High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Purple Raiders climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with an 18-16 lead at half.

The Purple Raiders enjoyed a 45-38 lead over the Maroons to start the fourth quarter.

Champaign Central's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 25-13 scoring edge over Bloomington.

