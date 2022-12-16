Champaign Central comes up short in matchup with Peoria Manual 71-60

Peoria Manual notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Champaign Central 71-60 on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Peoria Manual and Champaign Central played in a 68-44 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 10, Champaign Central faced off against Morton and Peoria Manual took on Normal on December 9 at Normal Community High School. For more, click here.
