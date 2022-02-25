Champaign Centennial sprints past Morton 43-29

Champaign Centennial trucked Morton on the road to a 43-29 victory at Morton High on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Morton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Champaign Centennial 8-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Champaign Centennial opened a tight 19-11 gap over Morton at the half.

The Chargers took control in the third quarter with a 29-16 advantage over the Potters.

