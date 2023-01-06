Champaign Centennial snatches victory over Danville 50-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Champaign Centennial wore a victory shine after clipping Danville 50-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.

The start wasn't the problem for Danville, as it began with a 11-8 edge over Champaign Centennial through the end of the first quarter.

The Chargers' offense darted in front for a 21-18 lead over the Vikings at the half.

Champaign Centennial moved to a 35-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings rallied in the final quarter, but the Chargers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

