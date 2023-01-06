Champaign Centennial snatches victory over Danville 50-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Champaign Centennial wore a victory shine after clipping Danville 50-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
The start wasn't the problem for Danville, as it began with a 11-8 edge over Champaign Centennial through the end of the first quarter.
The Chargers' offense darted in front for a 21-18 lead over the Vikings at the half.
Champaign Centennial moved to a 35-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Vikings rallied in the final quarter, but the Chargers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
In recent action on December 30, Champaign Centennial faced off against Chicago Brooks and Danville took on Warren on December 29 at Warren High School. For a full recap, click here.
