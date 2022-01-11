Champaign Centennial rides the rough off Champaign Central 70-53

Champaign Centennial grabbed a 70-53 victory at the expense of Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
In recent action on December 30, Champaign Central faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Champaign Centennial took on Dixon on December 30 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.
