Champaign Centennial pushes over Rantoul Township 68-56

Riding a wave of production, Champaign Centennial surfed over Rantoul Township 68-56 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.
In recent action on December 3, Rantoul Township faced off against Chicago Phillips and Champaign Centennial took on Urbana on December 6 at Champaign Centennial High School. Click here for a recap
