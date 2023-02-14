Champaign Centennial put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Urbana in a 59-43 decision at Urbana High on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Urbana squared off with February 11, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Urbana faced off against Mahomet-Seymour . For a full recap, click here. Champaign Centennial took on Champaign Central on February 7 at Champaign Central High School. For results, click here.

