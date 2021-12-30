Champaign Centennial nets nifty win over Dixon 68-60

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Champaign Centennial passed in a 68-60 victory at Dixon's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Dukes/ Duchesses moved ahead of the Chargers 47-44 to start the fourth quarter.
Champaign Centennial's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 24-13 points differential.
Recently on December 18 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.