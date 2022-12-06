Champaign Centennial narrowly edges Urbana in tight triumph 51-44

Champaign Centennial poked just enough holes in Urbana's defense to garner a taut, 51-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Champaign Centennial and Urbana faced off on February 11, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School. For more, click here.
