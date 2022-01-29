Champaign Centennial earns solid win over Maple Park Kaneland 56-46

Champaign Centennial put together a victorious gameplan to stop Maple Park Kaneland 56-46 in Illinois boys basketball on January 29.
Recently on January 14 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Bloomington in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Maple Park Kaneland came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Champaign Centennial 41-39.
Champaign Centennial's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-5 points differential.
