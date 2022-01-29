 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Champaign Centennial earns solid win over Maple Park Kaneland 56-46

  • 0

Champaign Centennial put together a victorious gameplan to stop Maple Park Kaneland 56-46 in Illinois boys basketball on January 29.

Recently on January 14 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Bloomington in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Maple Park Kaneland came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Champaign Centennial 41-39.

Champaign Centennial's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-5 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News