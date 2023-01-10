Champaign Centennial comes up short in matchup with Normal 58-44

Normal notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Champaign Centennial 58-44 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Champaign Centennial and Normal squared off with December 10, 2021 at Champaign Centennial High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Normal faced off against Oswego and Champaign Centennial took on Chicago Brooks on December 30 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. For results, click here.
