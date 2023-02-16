Playing with a winning hand, Champaign Centennial trumped Champaign Central 64-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central faced off on February 14, 2022 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Champaign Centennial faced off against Peoria . Click here for a recap. Champaign Central took on Peoria Notre Dame on Feb. 10 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.