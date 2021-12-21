Cerro Gordo tackles Fisher 56-28

Cerro Gordo left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fisher 56-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21.

The Broncos opened with a 21-8 advantage over the Bunnies through the first quarter.

