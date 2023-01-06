Cerro Gordo slips past Argenta-Oreana 57-54

Cerro Gordo didn't flinch, finally repelling Argenta-Oreana 57-54 in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.
Last season, Cerro Gordo and Argenta-Oreana faced off on January 7, 2022 at Cerro Gordo High School. For results, click here.
