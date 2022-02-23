Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop tops Argenta-Oreana 80-70

Saddled up and ready to go, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop spurred past Argenta-Oreana 80-70 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 14, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Lexington and Argenta-Oreana took on Fisher on February 19 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.