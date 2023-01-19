Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop thwarts Chrisman's quest 60-43

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop collected a solid win over Chrisman in a 60-43 verdict in Illinois boys basketball action on January 19.
In recent action on January 6, Chrisman faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Sullivan on January 7 at Sullivan High School. For a full recap, click here.
