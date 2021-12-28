Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop staggers Hoopeston Area with punishing performance 64-42

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop rolled past Hoopeston Area for a comfortable 64-42 victory at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 18, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Hoopeston Area took on Westville on December 14 at Hoopeston Area High School. For a full recap, click here.
