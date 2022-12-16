Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop rides to cruise-control win over Deland-Weldon 65-8

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop's river of points eventually washed away Deland-Weldon in a 65-8 cavalcade for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 16.
In recent action on December 8, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Deland-Weldon took on Hartsburg-Emden on December 2 at Deland-Weldon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
