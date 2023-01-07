Centralia delivers smashing punch to stump Taylorville 67-30

Centralia's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Taylorville during a 67-30 blowout in Illinois boys basketball on January 7.
In recent action on December 30, Centralia faced off against Chicago Marist and Taylorville took on Rantoul on December 29 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
