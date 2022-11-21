Central Catholic, University High claim wins on first night of Intercity Tournament

BLOOMINGTON – If Monday is any indication, Intercity high school boys basketball is headed toward a thrill-packed season.

Usual opening night jitters and sloppiness were at a bare minimum and drama ran high as Central Catholic defeated Bloomington 70-66 and University High held off Normal Community 67-59 at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center.

The tournament continues Wednesday as Normal West faces U High at 6 p.m. followed by NCHS-Central Catholic at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Central-Bloomington

Monday’s opener featured a magnificent duel between standout juniors Cole Certa of Central Catholic and BHS’ Niko Newsome.

Certa scored 13 of his 38 points and Newsome 10 of his 28 in the fourth quarter. Certa hit six of seven shots in the final period, while Newsome was four of four.

BHS led 65-64 after two Adam Beasley free throws. Certa scored the next two baskets, and Trey Eller sank two free throws with 12 seconds left for a 70-65 lead.

“It was a good team win. Our guys battled hard,” said Certa, whose eight Division I scholarship offers include Illinois State. “Whatever my role was the fourth quarter I thought scoring was a part of it and I did that. I just wanted to do what the team needed.”

“We trust Cole,” Central Catholic coach Jason Welch said. “He played within what we’re asking him to do and he finished well. He just did a great job.”

The Saints committed just six turnovers against the Purple Raiders’ pressure defense.

“You’ve got to limit turnovers. If you do that, you give yourself a chance,” said Welch. “The game always comes down to defense. We were able to get one or two more stops. Ultimately, that was the difference in the game.”

Eller added 12 points for the Saints, including a 3-pointer with one second left in the third quarter that gave Central Catholic a 51-49 margin. Colin Hayes and Chase Fisher each added 10 points, while Hayes paced all rebounders with 12.

“It looked like both teams were in midseason form,” BHS coach Spencer Johnson said. “Cole played one heckuva game. He was No. 1 priority on our personnel list. It’s easier said than done when it comes to guarding him and stopping him. We had difficulty shutting off his water tonight.”

Beasley scored 17 points and John Shuey grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for the Raiders.

“I thought the effort was there,” said Johnson. “There were definitely things we can take away from this game to build on. There were just a few things we’ve got to shore up. I feel like with some film and good practice we’ll be in good hands.”

U High-NCHS

U High led 29-26 at the half but Ty Blake gave the Pioneers some breathing room by scoring nine of his 16 points in the third quarter.

“It was close at halftime and our managers and our guys in the locker room were hyping us up,” Blake said. “Especially the student section after the dunks and after the special plays, it really got us going and brought the energy. That was really fun.”

Blake’s fourth-quarter steal and dunk extended the U High lead to 51-39.

“He’s an energy guy. That’s his thing,” said Pioneers coach Andrew McDowell. “All week at practice he had that look in his eye. 'It’s my last year, it’s my last Intercity.' His two dunks lifted our energy and deflated them a little bit.”

NCHS rallied as close as 59-54 on a Robbie Brent bucket with 3:05 left.

“You’ve got to give credit to U High. I thought they played really well from the get go,” Ironmen coach Dave Witzig said. “They have five seniors who played a lot last year, and their experience really showed tonight. We don’t give up 67 very often, and it’s not a recipe for us to win games to give up that many points and get in a shootout.”

U High was outrebounded 30-16 but overcame that deficiency with 62.2 percent shooting from the field (23 of 37) and limiting its turnovers to eight as NCHS committed 13.

“They’re such a tough team to play against. Coach Witzig is one of the best coaches to ever do it so I am really proud of us,” said McDowell. “We got the lead and kept it where it was. We have a bunch of guys with experience who have been there before. When it came time to finish the game out, they were ready to do that.”

Ty Minor contributed 15 points, Mason Funk 13 and Oliver Cade 12 for the Pioneers. Blake secured a team-high eight rebounds.

NCHS received 17 points and six rebounds from 6-foot-9 junior Jaheem Webber, who powered home three dunks.

Brent chipped in 12 points and Dexter Niekamp 10. Kobe Walker, a 6-6 sophomore, had eight points and eight rebounds off the bench as Webber battled foul trouble.

The Ironmen played without two juniors who were key reserves last season. Braylon Roman is out with a broken right hand, while Noah Cleveland did not return to the team.

“Braylon will be reevaluated in a couple weeks and maybe be back around Christmas,” Witzig said. “Noah chose to pursue other interests and chose not to go out for the basketball team.”