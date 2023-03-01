PLEASANT PLAINS — Low-scoring defensive games aren't exactly Central Catholic's forte this season, especially with Cole Certa making shots from all over the court.

Yet when Wednesday's Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinal game between the Saints and host school turned into a physical halfcourt tussle, Central Catholic didn't flinch.

The Saints used a 10-1 run in the fourth quarter to erase a five-point deficit. Pleasant Plains had a chance to tie or win at the end, but Central Catholic came up with a final defensive stand to pull out a 33-31 victory.

"We kept our composure and played defense well and hit the open shots when we needed to," said Saints' junior center Colin Hayes of the fourth-quarter comeback.

The win improved Central Catholic to 23-11 and sets up a fourth game this season with Intercity rival University High (25-7) at 7 p.m. Friday. The third-ranked Pioneers have won two of the three previous meetings.

"I expect a war between two teams that know each other very well. They're really good." said Saints head coach Jason Welch of U High. "The reality is they're (ranked) No. 3 and we're going to go out there loose and ready to play."

The Saints wouldn't mind another defensive effort like Wednesday's.

Central Catholic held Pleasant Plains to 29.7% field goal shooting. The Cardinals weren't bad, either, on the defensive end as the Saints shot 43.7%. Pleasant Plains got physical with Certa from the start and held him without a basket until the fourth quarter.

"I felt we had to come in here and play defense and do it as a team," said Certa, who scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds. "It was rough both ways offensively, but we found a way."

Central Catholic led 7-4 after the first quarter before the Cardinals (26-7) — who beat the Saints, 79-65, on Jan. 28 — used Nick Sabo's 3-pointer with five seconds left in the half to take a 15-11 advantage at the break.

"Give Pleasant Plains a ton of credit. Coach (Kyle Weber) had their guys playing great basketball and really it was their tempo all night long," said Welch. "He did a great job kind of keeping us down."

The Saints went to a 1-3-1 halfcourt trap to try and sped up the tempo in the third quarter, but still trailed 23-17 late before sophomore TJ Larson came off the bench and made a 3-pointer from the corner.

Tristen Gleason's steal and layup gave the Cardinals a 25-20 lead before the Saints rallied.

Larson again made a key play. He fed Hayes for a dunk before Hayes scored inside to put the Saints ahead, 26-25.

"We throw TJ in there, and he hits a big 3 and a great pass to Colin for a dunk," said Welch. "That kid played his brains out. He played basically JV minutes all year."

Central Catholic never trailed again and led 30-26 after Certa scored his first basket on a drive with 2:03 left.

Cooper Schallenberg's 3-pointer cut the Saints' lead to a point. It stayed that way until the Saints' Chase Fisher passed up an open 3-pointer out top, drove inside and dished it off on the wing to Certa, who made a 3 with 46 seconds left.

"That was probably the best look I had all night," said Certa, who made 2 of 10 shots. "I thought about pulling it out with (less than a) minute left, but I felt good I was going to hit it."

Houser's two free throws cut the Saints' lead to 33-31. When Hayes missed the front end of a one-and-bonus, Pleasant Plains secured the ball and called a timeout with 7.4 seconds showing.

Sabo got the ball deep in the lane, but missed a jump hook. The ball squirted out to Gleason on the perimeter, and his hurried 3-point attempt at the buzzer was short as the Saints celebrated.

"I honestly thought it would be a real high-scoring game again," said Weber. "Last time they pressured us and we either turned it over or got a shot early. This time I felt initially there was not as much pressure and as many gaps to drive. We had to have longer possessions partially with the way they guarded us."

Sophomore Trey Eller led the Saints with nine points. Hayes was a force at both ends and contributed eight points, making all four of his shots, with six rebounds.

Zach Powell, a 6-6 senior, paced the Cardinals with eight points, but took 12 shots as Hayes made it difficult for him inside.

"At the end of the day we were able to make a couple plays," said Welch. "Certa late made that big shot, and our defense stood (up) all night and gave us a chance. We always talk about defense travels, and tonight it traveled. We were locked in. We weren't shooting it good and could have hit the panic button. But we didn't."

